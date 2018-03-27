UAE keen to further strengthen trade ties: Envoy

SIALKOT, Mar 27 (APP)::UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Salem Al Zaabi said on Tuesday that UAE was keen to further strengthen mutual trade ties with Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said that UAE intended to develop Business-to-Business and people-to-people contacts.

He said that UAE would ensure easy access of Pakistani businessmen and exporters to international trade markets of UAE, saying that Sialkot exporters had great potential to explore and capture the UAE markets.

He said that Pakistan as an ideal country for foreign investment and there was no security issues in Pakistan.

He pledged that UAE investors would soon visit Pakistan to explore opportunities for foreign investment

in different trade fields.

The UAE Ambassador also pledged to make sincere efforts to promote soft image of Pakistan globally, saying that Pakistani and international media should present the positive and true picture of Pakistan.

He said that both Pakistan and UAE would work together to find the potential of mutual trade ties and develop strong and sustain Business-to-Business contacts between the

businessmen of both Pakistan and UAE.

He said that Pakistani investors would be welcomed in Dubai.

The Ambassador asked the Sialkot exporters to divert their business activities to UAE and ensure their maximum participation in Dubai Expo 2020 international trade exhibition in which 80 countries would participate.

SCCI president Zahid Latif Malik was also present on the occasion.