UAE, Jordan military contingents, Turkish Air Force planes feature in Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23(APP):A military contingent of United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated in the Pakistan Day parade, held at Shakarparian Parade Avenue here on Friday.

This was the first time that a UAE military contingent participated in the official ceremony of the Pakistan Day.

The participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) military contingent in the Pakistan Day celebrations is a great gesture and honour for Pakistan.

Besides the UAE contingent, a military band from Jordan took part in the parade for the first time. Another feature of this year’s Pakistan Day parade was the participation of Turkish Air Force planes, which displayed breathtaking skills along with Pakistan Air Force jets and planes.

The audience present on the occasion gave a huge round of applause to the UAE, Jordanian contingents and Turkish Air Force planes.