UAE eyes Rs 20 billion export potential in Pakistan’s Dairy sector

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP):The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Essa Abdullah Al Basha Al Noaimi on Thursday said that

Pakistan’s dairy sector has the potential to promote Rs 20 billion

exports of dairy products to Europe and other countries.

He said UAE considered Pakistan an important country of Muslim

world and wanted to further enhance bilateral trade with it.

He said this while addressing business community here at Islamabad

Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in statement issued by ICCI

here.

He said under UAE’s Pakistan Assistance Program, 165 projects

were launched in Pakistan in health, education, infrastructure

development and other areas that would mitigate the problems of

Pakistani people.

He said UAE was going to organize first international level

“Expo 2020” in which 80 countries would participate and about 50

million people would visit this event.

He invited Pakistani business community to participate in that

Expo and explore new business opportunities.

He said businessmen could set up pavilions or hire space in

that Expo.

He said about 600 Pakistani companies were doing successful

business in free economic zones of UAE while about 1.1 million

Pakistanis were contributing to its economic development.

He assured that UAE would continue to assist Pakistan for its

better economic development.

In his welcome address, President,Islamabad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry, Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Pakistan and UAE

enjoyed cordial relations while bilateral trade between the two

countries in 2014 was around $9 billion.

However, he said the two-way trade was still less than the

actual potential of both countries.

He said UAE’s bilateral trade in 2015-16 with one of our

neighbors was over $50 billion which showed that Pakistan and UAE

have great potential to improve the trade figure.

He stressed that both countries should focus on promoting

strong connectivity between their private sectors to further enhance

bilateral trade.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that UAE extended generous support to

Pakistan for better health and education facilities which was

laudable.

He said UAE had launched Pakistan Assistance Program in 2011

for building schools, colleges and hospitals which was highly

appreciable.

He said that there were tremendous investment opportunities

for UAE’s investors in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy

including infrastructure development, power generation, water

management, agro industries.

He said that both countries have good prospects to start joint

ventures in many areas including aluminum products, horticulture,

farming, dairy farming, livestock, financial sector, prefabricated

houses and affordable low income houses.

He said cooperation between SMEs of Pakistan and UAE could

fetch more beneficial results for both countries. Khalid Malik

Senior Vice President, Khalid Javed, Mian Akram Farid, Zafar

Bakhtawari, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Zahid Maqbool, Fatima Azeem and

others also spoke at the occasion.