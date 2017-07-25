UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tuesday

condemned the terrorist attack which martyred 26 innocent people in Lahore on Monday and expressed its solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued by its ministry of foreign affairs and

international cooperation, the UAE condemned the terrorist act and reaffirmed its ‘firm position against terrorism and violence, in its various forms which target all without distinction, no matter the race, colour or religion.’

Expressing solidarity with Islamabad in face of violence and extremism,

it called upon the international community to unite and to put an end to this serious scourge that threatens world security and stability.

UAE extended the condolences to the government and people of Pakistan and wished speedy recovery for the injured.