UAE condemns terrorist attacks, expresses solidarity

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the two terrorist attacks on two election campaigns in Mastung, Balochistan and Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunhwa, killing dozens of innocent people.

In a statement received here Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE expressed the UAE’s condemnation of these two acts of terrorism, stressing the UAE’s firm position and rejection of the various forms of violence and terrorism targeting all without distinction between religion and race.

The statement stressed the UAE’s stand and solidarity with the Republic of Pakistan in facing violence and terrorism, calling on the international community to unite to face this serious scourge that threatened countries of the world.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Government and the people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to those injured.