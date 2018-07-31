UAE Ambassador calls on PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi Tuesday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at Bani Gala.

The UAE Ambassador congratulated Imran Khan on the PTI’s victory in the general election.

According to a press statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department here, the two sides also touched on the political and bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

The PTI Chairman thanked the envoy for the visit and warm wishes.