U.S. lifts limit on refugee admissions

NEW YORK, May 27 (APP): The U.S. State Department quietly

lifted its restriction this week on how many refugees are allowed

to enter the U.S. despite efforts by the Trump administration to

scale back refugee resettlements, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Jennifer Smith, a department official, reportedly notified

refugee groups of the decision Thursday in an email stating that

they could begin bringing refugees to the U.S. “unconstrained by

the weekly quotas that were in place.”

Many of the organizations that received the email are private

agencies that help guide individuals hoping to enter the country

through the two-year U.S. application process.

The number of refugees entering the U.S. could double as a result

of the lifted restrictions, refugee advocates told the newspaper.

The leap could go from 830 a week for the first three weeks of

May to over 1,500 a week by next month.

While the lifted restriction occurred on the same day that

a Virginia-based federal appeals court handed down a ruling

that blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting

six-majority Muslim countries, the decision is not related to

the ruling, the Times said.

Congress passed a spending bill last fall that tightly

constrained the budget for the State Department’s refugee

resettlement programme. The spending bill passed earlier

this month, however, does not impose any limits on refugee

admissions.

A State Department spokeswoman told the Times that State

consulted with the Justice Department about its refugee quotes

before making the decision to adjust them.

Refugee advocates were delighted by the State Departmen’s

decision. “This is long overdue, but we’e very happy,” Mark

Hetfield, president and chief executive of HIAS, an immigrant aid

society, said.

But many of the advocates said they were worried that any

reprieve would be temporary.

“The president’s proposed budget cuts for 2018 would mean

we would have a much smaller programme next year no matter

what happens with his executive orders,” Erol Kekic, executive

director of the immigration and refugee program at Church

World Service, said.

Perhaps even more worrisome, refugee advocates said they

had seen a slowdown in security screenings by the Department

of Homeland Security, whose checks are required for refugees

to enter the United States.

Still, even Republicans in Congress have said that few

of Trump’s proposed budget cuts to foreign aid and the State

Department’s budget would be adopted into law.

In a visit this week to Syrian refugee camps in Turkey,

Nikki R. Haley, the United Nations ambassador, all but

urged Congress to reverse Trump’s proposed cuts in aid to

refugees.