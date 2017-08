FAISALABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The trials for

selection of Under-21 Women cricket team to

participate in National Junior Women Cricket

Championship will be held on Tuesday (August, 22).

According to Regional spokesperson Pakistan

Cricket Board, Rukhsana Batool, trials will be

held at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad and the female

players born on or after October 27, 1996 were

eligible for the trials.