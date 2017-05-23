Two-week Chinese kites exhibition kicks off at China Culture Centre

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): A two-week unique exhibition of Chinese kites started here at China Culture Centre on Tuesday.

China Culture Centre in collaboration with China Study Centre and COMSATS Art Gallery organized the exhibition.

The amazing traditional, hand made historic kites and modern Chinese kites displayed at the exhibition.

The two-week exhibition of Chinese kites would continue till June 7. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

China Culture Centre officials briefed the participants about the purpose of the exhibition. They said that Chinese kites may be differentiated into four main categories: Centipede-Kites, Hard-Winged-Kites, Soft-Winged-Kites, Flat-Kites and Mini-Kites.

China city WeiFang is known from ancient times and has a rich history and culture of more than 1000 years. Kites from WeiFang are amongst the best ones in China.

During the Spring-and-Autumn-Period and the period of the Warrying-Empires (475-221 v.u.Z), some 2300 years ago, the first kite had been developed in the province of Shandong.

The first descriptions of kites made with bamboo frames covered by paper and silk, originate from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 o.o t.).

Todays quality kites sometimes are constructed according to these historic patterns mimicing a living birds when landing.