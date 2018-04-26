Two victories for Pak Jr team in Asian hockey qualifier

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):Pakistan youth team notched two big wins on the second day of the 5-A-Side Asian hockey qualifiers for the Youth Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Pakistan routed Singapore 5-0 and gave hockey lesson to little known Cambodia with a 20-0 thrashing, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Pakistan

drew 3-3 with Chinese Taipei in its opening match.

It is 5-A-Side tournament played on a smaller field with matches of 30-minute duration.

In the morning match, Pakistan brushed aside Singapore. Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of Olympic

silver medalist late Afzal Manna, notched a hat-trick scoring three goals while Chichawatni’s Hammad Anjum netted the other two goals.

In the afternoon, Pakistan tore apart Cambodia with a heavy score line.

Scorers, Hammad Anjum: 6, Waqas Ahmed (captain): 4, Murtaza Yaqoob: 3, Zulqarnain: 3, Mohsin Khan: 3 and Mohibullah.