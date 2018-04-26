Sports 
Views: 189

Two victories for Pak Jr team in Asian hockey qualifier

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):Pakistan youth team notched two big wins on the second day of the 5-A-Side Asian hockey qualifiers for the Youth Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.
Pakistan routed Singapore 5-0 and gave hockey lesson to little known Cambodia with a 20-0 thrashing, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Pakistan
drew 3-3 with Chinese Taipei in its opening match.
It is 5-A-Side tournament played on a smaller field with matches of 30-minute duration.
In the morning match, Pakistan brushed aside Singapore. Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of Olympic
silver medalist late Afzal Manna, notched a hat-trick scoring three goals while Chichawatni’s Hammad Anjum netted the other two goals.
In the afternoon, Pakistan tore apart Cambodia with a heavy score line.
Scorers, Hammad Anjum: 6, Waqas Ahmed (captain): 4, Murtaza Yaqoob: 3, Zulqarnain: 3, Mohsin Khan: 3 and Mohibullah.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links