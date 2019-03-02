Two soldiers, two civilians martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI, Mar 02 (APP):Two Pakistan Army soldiers and two civilians were martyred in Indian firing across Line of Control (LoC).

According to a situation update issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khurram embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) at Nakiyal sector in exchange of fire while targeting Indian posts, which were undertaking firing on civilian population.

Reports of casualties to Indian troops and damage their posts due to effective response by Pakistan Army were received.