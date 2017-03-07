Two soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in Swabi operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR, Mar 7 (APP): Two soldiers including a captain were martyred and five terrorists were killed during an exchange of firing in Malikabad area in Swabi district on Tuesday.

According to ISPR press release, security forces conducted an

Intelligence Based Operation in Malikabad, Sawabi and during exchange

of fire, Captain Junaid and Sepoy Amjad embraced Shahdat. Five terrorists were also killed during the operation.

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said

“sacrifice of our Shaheeds will not go waste. Terrorist will be brought

to their end and held accountable for their Fasaad”, the ISPR said.