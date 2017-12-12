Two soldiers embrace shahadat in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Two soldiers embraced ‘shahadat’ when terrorists fired on an

army vehicle in North Waziristan Agency on Tuesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement

issued here, the terrorists fired on army vehicle from surrounding mountains in

North Wazirstan Agency and resultantly an officer, 2nd Lieutenant Abdul Moeed

and Sepoy Basharat embraced shahadat.

The 21-year-old Lt Abdul Moeed, who recently had passed out from

Pakistan Military Academy was a resident of Burewala, Vehari. While Sepoy

Basharat, also 21-year-old having three years military service belonged to

Danyor village of Gilgit.