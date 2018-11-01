Two Saudi sisters found dead in New York’s Hudson River

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (APP):Police are investigating the deaths of two sisters from Saudi Arabia who were found duct-taped together in New York’s Hudson River last week, according to US media reports.
Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 22, were discovered facing each other and fully clothed without any obvious signs of trauma, police say.
