Two PSL players provincially suspended under PCB anti-corruption code

KARACHI, Feb 10 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday provisionally suspended two players under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB and the ICC will make no further comment in respect of ongoing investigation, said a statement received here.

According to the PCB media official, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging ICC supported PCB investigation will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport.

Chairman of the PSL Najam Sethi in this regard said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.”

Chairman PCB, Shaharyar M. Khan said, “I must remind all players of their responsibilities in the fight against corruption. They must understand that if they even think they may have been the subject of a suspicious approach, it is their obligation under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code to report it to an appropriate anti-corruption official as a matter of urgency.”

“Under no circumstances will the PCB condone actions of a few individuals to bring disrepute to the game of cricket or taint the image of Pakistan.”