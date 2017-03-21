Two proposals under consideration for construction of houses in Islamabad: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani Tuesday informed the Senate that two proposals to acquire land for the construction of houses for government employees and general public in Islamabad was under consideration.

During the Question Hour in the House, the minister said the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) had requested to provide more than 15 acres of land in sectors F-14 and F-15, which was approved by its executive committee in 137th meeting.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also been requested to identify and allocate land to FGEHF and its reply was still awaited.

To another question, he said the land acquisition collector, Islamabad Capital Territory, had requested Rs 14.497 billion for acquisition of land in Sector F-14 (Cost per kanal Rs 1.8 million per kanal plus 15% compulsory acquisition charges for land measuring 7003.10 kanals).

It was a fact that the Foundation was issuing provisional offer letters (POLs) to the members registered under membership drive for Phase-II in Sector F-14/ F-15 Housing Scheme whose cases matured on the basis of age-wise seniority under Cat-I, II & Ill with the direction to deposit second installment as tentative cost of land, he added.

However, he said the actual cost of land was yet to be finalized by the Housing Foundation after receiving actual cost of raw land and built up property charges from the land acquisition collector.

Akram Durrani said the Housing Foundation had initially asked

the applicants to deposit Rs 1.5 million, Rs 1 million and

Rs. 0.8 million for plots of Cat-I, II and III respectively on

account of down-payment.