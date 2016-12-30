Two policemen injured in suicide blast

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Dec 30 (APP): Two policemen were injured in a suicide blast near here on Friday.

Police sources said security officials signalled to stop a burqa clad suspect near a mosque after Jummah prayer at Shafi Town near Chowk Bahawalpur when the suspect blew himself up.

Resultantly, Elite Force official Muhammad Nadeem and CTD constable Qamar Abbas were injured who were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

Later, DCO Jamil Ahmad Jamil and DPO Zeeshan Asghar enquired after the injured in the hospital.

Meanwhile, DSP Saddar Circle Khalid Masood gave Rs 50,000 each to the injured policeman.

Police sources said that head of suicide attacker had been found and investigation was in progress.

The DCO has imposed Section 144 in the district and enhanced the security of official buildings and worship places.