Two plays staged at National Theatre Festival

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Two plays ‘akhiyan waleo’ and ‘mein, tum aur hum’, staged at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday night in connection with the 12th National Theatre Festival.

The festival is being organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan Independence.

The play ‘Akhiyan Waleo’ was written and directed by Walliam Pervaiz, reflected the miseries of the general public.

Enriched with the guiding philosophical poetry of great Sufi Bulleh Shah, the play showed the other side of the societal behaviour, pretending to be good while actually the always have some vested interest that runs their good deeds.

The play also highlighted the marginalised role of women in the domestic and social affairs. It suggested that while women are equal partner in life why they cannot be part of the decision making at home and at community level.

The cast included Batin Farooqi, Faqeer Hussain, Zabir sarhadi, Javed Ali Sajid, Shahzad Mughal, Ali Shan, Waqar Wikki, Shahzad Pappu, Rizwana Khan, Reeha Yousaf, and Sajid Sajju Baba.

Another play ‘Mein, tum aur Hum’ was written and directed by Yaar Muhammad, based on the theme of terrorism and it reflected how the lives of the people get disturbed when they lose their dear ones. Starring in the play were Masood Khawaja, Jhalak Ali, Sapna Shah, Hameed Babar, Shagufta Qureshi, Anjum Abbasi, Ali Zeb, Saeed Anwar, and Dildar Khan.