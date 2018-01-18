Two Pakistani players in ICC ODI team of the year 2017

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP):Two Pakistani cricketers, batsman Babar Azam and pacer Hasan Ali are part of the ICC one day international team of the year 2017 announced by the ICC on Thursday.

According to information made available here, the ICC apart from announcing ODI team also announced its test team and Indian run machine, Virat Kohli was named captain of both the teams.

Apart from his own stellar performances across both the formats during the period between 21 September 2016 and 31 December 2017, Kohli also inspired India to the number-one and two rankings in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

This is the first time Kohli has been selected in the ICC Test Team of the Year, but fourth time after 2012, 2014 and 2016 that he has been picked in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

Kohli is also one of four players to feature in both the Test and ODI sides, with the other three being Australia’s David Warner, Ben Stokes of England, and South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock.

Warner, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Stokes and Mitchell Starc were members of the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016, while Warner, de Kock, Kohli, AB de Villiers, Starc and Rohit Sharma have been selected for the second year running in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

For de Villiers, this is the seventh time in eight years that he has been chosen in the ICC ODI Team of the Year.

The Test side includes three South Africans (Dean Elgar, de Kock and Kagiso Rabada), three Australians (Warner, Steve Smith and Starc), three Indians (Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin) and two Englishmen (James Anderson and Ben Stokes).

The ODI side comprises players from seven countries and is made up of one Afghanistan player (Rashid Khan), one Australian (Warner), one Englishman (Stokes), three Indians (Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah), one New Zealander (Trent Boult) two Pakistanis (Babar Azam and Hasan Ali) and two South Africans (de Villiers and de Kock).

While selecting the sides, the voting panel* took into consideration player statistics, as well as key game-changing performances during the voting period.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order): Dean Elgar (South Africa),David Warner (Australia), Virat Kohli (captain) (India), Steve Smith (Australia),Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper) (South Africa), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) and James Anderson (England).

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2017 (in batting order): David Warner (Australia), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (captain) (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper) (South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hasan Ali (Pakistan),Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Jasprit Bumrah (India).