Two Pakistani archeologists receive French awards

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The French government on Wednesday honoured two Pakistani archeologists with the awards in recognition of their significant contributions in the field of archeology.

Ambassador of France Dr Marc Barety gave away the award of Officer of “Arts et Lettres” to former Director Taxila Institute of Asian Civilization, Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan and the award of Knight of “Arts et Lettres” to former Director General Department of Archaeology and Museums Dr Fazal Dad Kakar.

Minister for Education, Professional Training and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood was present on the occasion.