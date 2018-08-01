Two Pak judokas to feature in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP):Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has named two judokas to feature in Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, PJF vice president and director media Masood Ahmed said Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan will participate in the Asian Games.

“Shah Hussain is preparing for Asian Games in Japan while Qaiser is training here,” he said and added we have selected the best possible judokas for the mega event.

He said Shah Hussain won a silver medal in 2013 Asian Championship and won a gold medal in the 2014 South Asian Championship.

“In July, Qaiser Khan won a silver medal in Asian Cup Cadet Macau, bronze medal in Asian Cup Cadet, Hong Kong and took 5th Position in Asian Junior Judo Championship Hong Kong,” he said.