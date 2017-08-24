Two Pak cyclists to participate in World Cycling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Two Pakistani cyclists would be

participating in World Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in

Norway from September 16.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Syed

Azhar Ali Shah the championship would continue till September 22.

“The two cyclists to take part in the championship include

Arslan Anjum and Awais Khan,” he said.

The trials to select the two cyclists were held here at

Pakistan Sports Complex. “Six players participated in the trials

including Arslan, Awais, Mohsin, Burhan Ashraf, Abid Sidiqui and

Abdullah,” he said.

He said we hope that both the cyclists would perform with all

their might in the mega event.