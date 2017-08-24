Two Pak cyclists to participate in World Cycling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Two Pakistani cyclists would be
participating in World Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in
Norway from September 16.
According to Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Syed
Azhar Ali Shah the championship would continue till September 22.
“The two cyclists to take part in the championship include
Arslan Anjum and Awais Khan,” he said.
The trials to select the two cyclists were held here at
Pakistan Sports Complex. “Six players participated in the trials
including Arslan, Awais, Mohsin, Burhan Ashraf, Abid Sidiqui and
Abdullah,” he said.
He said we hope that both the cyclists would perform with all
their might in the mega event.
