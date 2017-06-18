Two officials of Pakistan Consul General of Jalalabad missing

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Two officials of our Consulate General
Jalalabad are missing since 16th June, while commuting to Pakistan
by road, foreign office said here Sunday.
The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for
their safety and recovery, at the earliest, a statement of the foreign office said.
The Afghan authorities have informed the foreign office that all
efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.
Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government that all efforts may be
made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators
of this heinous crime to justice.
The foreign office has said that it was in constant touch with the
Afghan authorities.
