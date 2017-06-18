Two officials of Pakistan Consul General of Jalalabad missing

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Two officials of our Consulate General

Jalalabad are missing since 16th June, while commuting to Pakistan

by road, foreign office said here Sunday.

The matter has been raised with the relevant Afghan authorities for

their safety and recovery, at the earliest, a statement of the foreign office said.

The Afghan authorities have informed the foreign office that all

efforts were in hand to probe the incident and three distinct investigating groups have been constituted to ensure safe recovery of the officials.

Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government that all efforts may be

made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators

of this heinous crime to justice.

The foreign office has said that it was in constant touch with the

Afghan authorities.