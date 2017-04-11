Two more hardcore terrorists hanged to death

RAWALPINDI, April 11 (APP): Two more hardcore terrorists earlier tried by the Military Courts were hanged to death on Tuesday in High Security Prison at Sahiwal.

The hardcore terrorists executed had committed heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of civilians, attacking Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, polio vaccination team and employees of a Non Government Organization, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Both the convicts were tried in the military courts.

The detail of each case was as:

Muhammad Shahid Omar s/o Zaman Khan. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies, polio vaccination team, employees of a Non Governmental Organization and killing of civilians. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Fazl e Haq s/o Shahdad. The convict was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He kidnapped and amputated hands of four police officials.

He was also involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Law Enforcement Agencies, which resulted in death of civilian Abdul Wahab and Police Constable Saif ur Rehman.

The convict admitted to committing criminal acts before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.