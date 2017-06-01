Two-member Pak squad to participate in WC

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): A two-member Pakistan squad would be

representing World Cup scheduled to be held in China from July 3 to

9.

The two-member Pakistan squad includes Hamza Akbar and Shahram

Changezi, a press release said.

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) Thursday

confirmed entry of Shahram to the World Snooker Ltd.

The nominated amateur player from Pakistan, as team mate with Hamza who had already qualified being a Main Tour Player of the WPBSA for the above upcoming professional team event of the World Cup.