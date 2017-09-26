Two matches decided in T20 veteran league

LAHORE, Sept 26 (APP): Two matches were decided on the second day of the

5th Aftab Qarshi T20 Veterans Cricket League, here on Tuesday at different venues.

In the first match, Paradise Estate beat Punjab Cottage by 7 wickets

at Cricket Centre Ground.

Brief scores: Punjab Cottage batted first 150/7 in 20 overs. Raza

Khan 50, Muhammad Waris 46 and Muhammad Shahid 19.

Paradise Estate bowling: Muhammad Arshad 2/14, Muhammad Idrees 2/22,

Shahzad Khurram 1/16, Irfan Inayat 1/20, Malik Atta 1/37 wickets.

In reply, Paradise Estate answered with 151/3 in 14.5 overs. Mushtaq

Haider 80 runs with 5 sixes and 10 fours, Muhammad Arshad 44 runs.

Punjab Cottage bowling: Qaiser Khichi 2/26 and Raza Khan 1/20 wickets.

Muhammad Kaleem and Abdul Waheed were the umpires and Sohail Idrees

was the match referee. Azhar Hussain was the scorer.

In the second tie, Muridke Tigers beat Lahore Greens by 22 runs at

Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Muridke Tigers batted first 162/5 in 20 overs. Muhammad Amin 47, Shahbaz Ahmad 38 and Muhammad Amin 24 not out. Lahore Green bowling: Faisal Mehmood, Naseer-ul-Hassan, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Waheed and Sultan Ali took one wicket each.

In reply, Lahore Green were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs. Zubair

Idrees 60, Muhammad Amir 19 and Naseer-ul-Hassan 23 runs not out. Muridke Tigers bowling Muhammad Qaiser 3/29, Muhammad Ramzan 2/26 and Azhar Mahboob 2/28 wickets. Qaiser Khan and Riaz-ud-Din stood as umpires and Sajid Usman was the scorer.