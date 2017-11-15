Two matches decided in railways inter division cricket

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):Two matches were decided on the opening day of the Pakistan railways inter division cricket championship here on Wednesday at two different venues.

In the first match PRSB XI beat Sukkur Division by an innings and 94 runs at Railways stadium and workshops division outplayed Railway Police by an innings and one run at Mughalpura institute ground and each got ten points.

Brief scores, PRSB batted first 383/5 in 83 overs. Left handed opening batsman Ali Zaryab played well and struck 105 with 1 Six & 13 Fours. Tanveer Javaid 92, Zain ul Hasnain 65, Salman Ali 39 and Muhammad Mohsin 54 Runs notout.

Sukkur Division bowling Haider Ali 3/103, Rao Sajid 1/66 and Waseem Raza 1/82 wickets. In Reply Sukkur Division were bowled out at 133 all in 37 overs. PRSB took lead 234 first innings lead and forced a follow on to Sukkur. Rao Sajid 40 remained unbeaten as Zafar Ali 40 and Kashif Siddique 24 runs were the other top scorers.

PRSB Eleven bowling Umair Khan 3/19, Muhammad Rameez 3/22, Ali Zaryar 1/1, Zain ul Hussain 1/2 and Shahid Ali 1/17 wickets. Sukkur Division second innings 140 all out after 32 overs. Ahmad Ullah 62 not out PRSB bowling Muhammad Rameez 4/45, Umair Khan 3/22, Muhammad Mohsin 1/6 and Aftab Azwar 1/53 wickets.

In the second match, Railways Police batted first 62 all out in 18.2 overs and got help from Khizar Abbas 17 and Shahriyar Jaffery 16 Runs. Workshops Division bowling Ali Zubair bowled well and captured 6/38 and Nisar Ahmad got 3/23 wickets. In reply workshops Division were all out at 193 after 37.5 overs. Shahrukh Ali 55, Usman Liaqat 23, Asim Ali Nasir 23 and Hamza Nazar 16 runs were the main run getters. Railways Police bowling Shariyar Jaffery 6/76 and Niaz Ahmad 4/55 wickets. Workshops Division first innings lead 131 runs. Railway Police Second Innings 130 all out in 38.3 overs. Fahad Alam 82 runs. Workshops Division bowling Muhammad Faisal 4/16, Nisar Ahmad 2/32 and Asad Ullah 2/53 wickets.