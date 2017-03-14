Two matches decided in National Polo Championship

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP): Barry’s outpaced Newage/Master Paints 10-5 and Ravi Autos hardly defeated Master Paints Black 4-3 in the National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup, here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Barry’s played superb polo and didn’t allow their opponents to play freely and won the match comfortably. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah were heroes of the day for Barry’s as they struck four goals each to guide their side to an inspiring victory while their teammate George Meyrick converted two beautiful goals. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada hammered a hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder scored a brace but their team failed to win the crucial match.

Hamza Mawaz fired a field goal to give Barry’s early lead, which was soon leveled 1-1 by Newage, through Losada, but in the dying moments of the first chukker, George Meyrick’s field goal provided Barry’s 2-1 lead.

Hissam started the second chukker through a fabulous field goal to draw the blood at 2-2. But after some tough fight, Raja Samiullah succeeded in converting a fantastic field goal to Barry’s 3-2 edge. The third chukker was totally dominated by Barry’s who hammered a hat-trick of field goals to take unbeatable 6-2 lead. Hamza completed his brace while Raja Samiullah his hat-trick.

Newage staged a strong comeback through Losada, who thwarted tremendous two goals to reduce the deficit to 6-4, but Raja Samiullah once again showed his class and fired a field goal to once again stretch their lead to 7-4.

It was bang bang performance by Barry’s in the fifth and last chukker, who played out their heart and added three more goals in their total tally making it 10-4 — two goals were struck by Hamza and one by George – while from Newage, Hissam succeeded in converting a goal off 40-yard penalty, to finish the chukker and match at 10-5. Howard

George Smith and Timothy John Bown supervised the match as field umpires.

In the second match, from Ravi Autos, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gibrat scored a brace each while from the losing side, Andres Crispo scored and Bilal Haye hit one against Mastter Paints Black.

The first and second chukker of the match remained goalless while Guy Gibrat slammed the first goal of the match in the third chukker to provide Ravi Autos 1-0 lead, which was doubled by Saqib. In the dying moments of the chukker, Bilal Haye struck one to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The fourth chukker saw only goal coming from Saqib Khakwani to give Ravi Autos 3-1 lead. Master Paints bounced back in style in the fifth chukker when they fired a brace through Adnres Crispo to level the score at 3-3, and after that no goal was scored by each team, and the match entered in a sudden death chukker, where Guy Gibrat converted a spot penalty hit successfully to win the thrilling match. Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bown were field umpires.