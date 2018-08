ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Two former Speakers National Assembly Syed Yousf Raza Gillani

and Gohar Ayub Khan on Monday witnessed the proceedings of the

maiden session of 15th National Assembly session.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq informed the newly elected members that two former speakers are

witnessing the proceedings of the National Assembly.

The member of the parliament welcomed them by

thumping the desks.