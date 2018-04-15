National 
Two FC soldiers martyred, five injured in Kurram Agency

RAWALPINDI, Apr 15 (APP):Two Frontier Corps (FC) KP soldiers were martyred and five injured when they were fired upon from
Afghanistan side in Kurram Agency.
According to a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the FC KP troops were carrying out routine surveillance along Pak-Afghan border for plugging of gaps and making necessary preparations for starting fencing in that area.
Pakistani troops are exercising maximum restraint so as to avoid any Afghan civilian casualties. Mil engagement is underway to defuse situation.

