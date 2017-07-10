Two FC personnel martyred, five injured in blast

HANGU, July 10 (APP): At least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred at Lakka Tegga area in Kurram Agency on Monday.

Officials in political administration of Kurram Agency told APP that the

personnel of Frontier Constabulary were targeted through an IED at Lakka Tega area when they were bringing water.

As a result of explosion, two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured. The dead identified as Ismail and Hukum Gul while injured are Gul Saadat, Zamin Khan, Matiullah and Sajid.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The security forces reached the spot and started search operation.