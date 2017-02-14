ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Two people were killed while 20 others were injured when a passenger coach overturned near Sassi Toll Plaza in Karachi Tuesday morning.
Rescue officials talking to a private news channel informed the injured people were shifted to the hospital.
The identity of the injured and deceased yet not released.
Traffic accidents have become a frequent occurrence in Karachi as major roads of the city are dug up for construction.
This has disrupted the daily life of citizens in many ways.
Two dead, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Karachi
ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Two people were killed while 20 others were injured when a passenger coach overturned near Sassi Toll Plaza in Karachi Tuesday morning.