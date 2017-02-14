Two dead, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Two people were killed while 20 others were injured when a passenger coach overturned near Sassi Toll Plaza in Karachi Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials talking to a private news channel informed the injured people were shifted to the hospital.

The identity of the injured and deceased yet not released.

Traffic accidents have become a frequent occurrence in Karachi as major roads of the city are dug up for construction.

This has disrupted the daily life of citizens in many ways.