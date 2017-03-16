Two-day weekly book bazaar to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): A two-day Weekly Book Bazaar will be started here at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio said in a

statement that the publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will set up their stalls at Weekly Book Bazaar. He said that the Bazaar will remain open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. He said that special discounts being offered specially to the students of various educational institutions.

“Books on various subjects will be available at the bazaar on discounted rates,” he said.

He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.