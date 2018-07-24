Two-day Pakistan Festival to be organized on Aug 18

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):In the spirit of Independence Sakafat would organize “Pakistan Festival and Global Village” where beautiful colours and culture of our beloved country will be thoroughly celebrated on August 18.

Head of Sakafat Arts Forum Dr. Memoona Khayal told APP that various colourful cultural activities would be arranged during two-day Pakistan Festival and global village. She said that the festival would be organized at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

She said that an exhibition would also be arranged along with array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colourful performances.

Dr. Memoona Khayal said that traditional food court would be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisine of the country.

She said that a large number of people from twin cities of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad would join and express a message of peace, unity and harmony to the entire nation through a cultural perspective.