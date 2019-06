ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):A two-day “Kalasha Travelling Exhibit” on Friday evening started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring Kalash and its culture.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Neil Bohne was the chief guest on the occasion.

During two-day cultural event various cultural activities would be arranged including a photo exhibition, live cooking and live crafts making by artisans of Kalash.