ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):A two-day Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Family Gala and Food Festival was started here at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9), featuring various cultural activities to entertain residents of capital city.

The annual Family gala is aimed to provide entertainment facilities to residents of capital city and ensure friendly police ecology and strengthen relations between police and public.

During two-day Gala a number of cultural events are be arranged including magic carnival, cartoons show, puppet characters, puppet show, fire dance, talent hunt, birds show, face painting, painting competition, photography competition and gifts hampers.

Local and traditional food stalls also set up at the premises of the two-day gala to entertain the food lovers.

In the festival ITP has set up stalls to raise awareness among the people about road safety and traffic rules.

Children also have an opportunity to enjoy various kinds of entertaining programmes including cultural show, puppet show and birds show etc.