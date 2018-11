ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):A two-day International Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference titled ‘Finality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and responsibilities of Muslims in light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’ would commence in the federal capital from Tuesday (Nov 20), Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said here on Friday.