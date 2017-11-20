Two-day festival of Pakistani traditional music and culture concluded in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):A two- day festival of Pakistani traditional and folk music, display of Pakistani handicrafts and folk heritage, screening of documentaries and children workshops concluded in Paris.

The event jointly organized by the House of World Cultures and Embassy of Pakistan was hosted at the prestigious Theater de la Ville (Espace Pierre Cardin) in Paris, said a message received here.

While highlighting importance of the event, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said that this festival was organized in connection with the celebrations of 70tha nniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

He said that the festival showcased the richness of Pakistani cultural diversity, its Sufi and folk musical traditions and splendor of its art and culture to the French audience.

A group of 14 Pakistani singers and musicians belonging to Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Swat were specially flown from Pakistan to France to perform in the Festival.

These included Ustad Zainullah Jan from Charsadda playing a 130 years old Sitar, Abdul Wahid, a Suroz player from Makran, Mr. Riaz Hussain another Suroz player and his brother Khadim Hussain from Sui, Abid Karim, the singer and rubab player and his fellow musician Mr. Gulbahar Shah from Hunza, and Ms. Amreen and Meher Angez from Chitral, playing the local music instrument ‘jharba’.

Espace Pierre Cardin traces its origins to early 18th century and is a popular place for theater, music and cultural activities in Paris. The Pakistan festival at this venue was held from 18-19 November