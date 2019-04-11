ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):A two-day “Eventual Fest” would be held here at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad from April 20, featuring shopping expo, food court and various games.

According to a statement, Eventual Fest Islamabad is a perfect blend of entertainment for families, children and visitors.

During the two-day festival various cultural activities would be arranged including shopping expo of handicrafts, mehandi stalls, clothes, jewellery etc.

A local and traditional food court would also be set up at the premises of two days festival.

Games of Archery, Soap scorer and Floor Ludo etc would also be arranged for the visitors. Other activities includes Children Area, Open Mic, Book Fair, gifts and lucky draw, Career and Job Expo, Technology Expo and Real Estate and Property Expo.