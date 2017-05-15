Two-day conference on ‘Role of Media’ starts at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday inaugurated two-day conference titled “Role of Media in the Prevention of Extremism and Terrorism” here at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU).

Addressing the participants at inaugural session, the Minister said that media should play a vital role for creating awareness about the ongoing scenario in the society.

He said media should play its responsibility, adding that a number of initiative will be taken for the future and betterment of society.

He said that government policies regarding extremism and terrorism were very clear across the globe and there was need to create awareness about these policies for better understanding.

He said nation should unite to disseminate the message of peace and love as Pakistan fighting against extremism and terrorism.

“Pakistan had devoted many precious lives for the controlling of extremism and terrorism in the country,” he added.

The minister welcomed the Director of the University, President, Research Scholars, Foreign delegates from Sudan, Uganda and Indonesia.”

He also appreciated the organizers who arranged two-day international conference at IIUI.