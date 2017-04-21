Two contracts for resettlement of villages for Dasu project

LAHORE, April 21 (APP): The Pakistan Water and Power

Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded two contracts of

resettlement works for Dasu Hydropower Project.

Both contracts have been awarded to a Chinese firm

Zhongmei Engineering Group after international competitive

biddings for the purpose.

The agreements were signed in a ceremony wherein

representatives of the WAPDA and Zhongmei Engineering Group

signed the contract documents on behalf of their organizations.

The contract namely Dasu-LBRV-11 worth Rs 1.2 billion

relates to resettlement of three villages- Khoshe, Logro and

Uchar. Likewise, the contract Dasu-LBRV-12 worth Rs 1.016 billion

is also about resettlement works of three other villages,

including Barseen, Nasirabad and Kaigah/Dhaar.

In addition to land development, terracing and electrification,

road networks, water supply & sewerage system and local amenities

e.g schools, playgrounds, cattle sheds etc. will be constructed

for these villages under the contracts. The completion period of

these works under both contracts is one year.

It is pertinent to mention that the WAPDA has been implementing

4,320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project on River Indus near Dasu town of

Kohistan district, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Besides awarding different contracts of infrastructure development, two contracts for main civil

works of Dasu Hydropower Project’s Stage-I had also been awarded in

March this year. The construction works is likely to commence in

the month of June.