RAWALPINDI July 8 (APP): At least two civilians including a
girl embraced Shahadat while three others sustained injuries
following unprovoked firing, resorted by Indian troops along the
Line of Control (LOC) in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors on Saturday.
“Indian army undertook unprovoked firing of small arms and
including heavy weapons and mortars along LOC in Chirikot and
Satwal sector. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to
Indian unprovoked firing,” news release of Inter Services Public
Relations here said.
Two civilians including a girl embrace Shahadat, 3 other injured in Indian firing on LOC
