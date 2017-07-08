Two civilians including a girl embrace Shahadat, 3 other injured in Indian firing on LOC

RAWALPINDI July 8 (APP): At least two civilians including a

girl embraced Shahadat while three others sustained injuries

following unprovoked firing, resorted by Indian troops along the

Line of Control (LOC) in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors on Saturday.

“Indian army undertook unprovoked firing of small arms and

including heavy weapons and mortars along LOC in Chirikot and

Satwal sector. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to

Indian unprovoked firing,” news release of Inter Services Public

Relations here said.