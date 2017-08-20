Two Chinese national team cricketers to play PSL next year

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP): Two players of China national

cricket team will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the next edition

of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket to be played next

year, China Representative, Amir Suhail Afridi said on Sunday.

The two players have already been selected from Chinese

national team and a formal contract with the players will be

signed by the Head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi during his

visit to the Chinese capital next month, he told APP on

telephone from Keqiao county.

He said, Pakistani community is making efforts to

promote cricket in China and observed that Chinese youth

have a passion to learn this game.

“We have organized a number of cricket matches to

introduce this game among the locals. We provide free

transportation to attract more and more people to watch

cricket,” he added.

Amir Afridi informed that official coaches would

be provided for promoting cricket at school and college

level, adding, “We have provided cricket kits to different

schools and colleges.”

He said, Pakistan’s sports goods are famous all

over the world and Pakistani businessmen could find a

new market for their products by introducing cricket in

China.

“China is a huge market for sports items and Pakistan

traders could create a new market by exporting cricket and

footballs kits,” he added.

He informed that a proposal has been submitted to Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) to organize Pakistan’s cricket team matches

in China instead of United Arab Emirates (UAE) or other neutural

venues.

Meanwhile, President, Pakistani Community Keqiao (PCK)

Abdullah Afridi said his organization has offered the local

authorities to help make a cricket ground in the city.

He said Pakistanis have been living in this county and

adjoining Yi Wu city for the last 20 years and introducing

Pakistan culture among the local population.

“We organize cricket matches on week-end to promote this

game among Chinese people,” he added.

He said that every year, Pakistanis organize events to

celebrate Independence Day and Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm

in Keqiao, popular for its polyester fabric manufacturing all

over the world.

“We are living here for a long time and are contributing

to the development of both Pakistan and China,” he added.

He, however, said that Pakistani community has asked

the local administration to help set up educational institutions

for the education of their children.

He said around 30 Pakistani traders have voluntarily donated

blood for the injured of recent earthquake in China’s Sichuan

province.

“Our goodwill gesture has widely been appreciated by the

Chinese brethren and sisters but we consider it our duty,” he

added.

Pakistani community is in close contact with Pakistan

Counsel General, Shanghai for resolution of their issues, he

added.