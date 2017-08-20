Two Chinese national team cricketers to play PSL next year

BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP): Two players of China national
cricket team will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the next edition
of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 Cricket to be played next
year, China Representative, Amir Suhail Afridi said on Sunday.
The two players have already been selected from Chinese
national team and a formal contract with the players will be
signed by the Head of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi during his
visit to the Chinese capital next month, he told APP on
telephone from Keqiao county.
He said, Pakistani community is making efforts to
promote cricket in China and observed that Chinese youth
have a passion to learn this game.
“We have organized a number of cricket matches to
introduce this game among the locals. We provide free
transportation to attract more and more people to watch
cricket,” he added.
Amir Afridi informed that official coaches would
be provided for promoting cricket at school and college
level, adding, “We have provided cricket kits to different
schools and colleges.”
He said, Pakistan’s sports goods are famous all
over the world and Pakistani businessmen could find a
new market for their products by introducing cricket in
China.
“China is a huge market for sports items and Pakistan
traders could create a new market by exporting cricket and
footballs kits,” he added.
He informed that a proposal has been submitted to Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) to organize Pakistan’s cricket team matches
in China instead of United Arab Emirates (UAE) or other neutural
venues.
Meanwhile, President, Pakistani Community Keqiao (PCK)
Abdullah Afridi said his organization has offered the local
authorities to help make a cricket ground in the city.
He said Pakistanis have been living in this county and
adjoining Yi Wu city for the last 20 years and introducing
Pakistan culture among the local population.
“We organize cricket matches on week-end to promote this
game among Chinese people,” he added.
He said that every year, Pakistanis organize events to
celebrate Independence Day and Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm
in Keqiao, popular for its polyester fabric manufacturing all
over the world.
“We are living here for a long time and are contributing
to the development of both Pakistan and China,” he added.
He, however, said that Pakistani community has asked
the local administration to help set up educational institutions
for the education of their children.
He said around 30 Pakistani traders have voluntarily donated
blood for the injured of recent earthquake in China’s Sichuan
province.
“Our goodwill gesture has widely been appreciated by the
Chinese brethren and sisters but we consider it our duty,” he
added.
Pakistani community is in close contact with Pakistan
Counsel General, Shanghai for resolution of their issues, he
added.
Two Chinese national team cricketers to play PSL next year
BEIJING, Aug 20 (APP): Two players of China national