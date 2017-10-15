Two cadets of Military College Sui received Sword of Honour. President Gold Medal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Two cadets of Military College of Sui have been conferred Sword of Honour and President Gold Medal in a passing out ceremony of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA). Second Lt Abdul Hanan (Sword of Honour) and Second Lt Muhammad Iqbal (President Gold Medal) joined Military College Sui in 2013 and 2011 respectively.

After completion of their education, they were trained to qualify entry into 136 PMA Long Course. This is a significant achievement and breakthrough wherein education institutions established in far flung areas of Balochistan are yielding results.

The Pakistan Army established Military College Sui in 2011 for cadets from across the country with 63% quota for the youth of Balochistan.

Besides this college, many other people centric institutions had also been established in Balochistan which are assisting towards giving more opportunities to Balochistan at par with other provinces.