Twitter users ask to add edit button to fix spelling, grammar errors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31 (APP): Adding an edit button for users

to fix spelling and grammar errors was the most-requested feature

of the responses to Twitter as to what’s the most important thing

users want to see from the social-media service, according to a

report by the Wall Street Journal.

The CEO of the Twitter Inc, Jack Dorsey, spent more than six

hours on Thursday tweeting to millions of users for ideas about

what they hope to see from the social-media service. Users responded

to it in thousands.

Users came back with thousands of replies. Mr. Dorsey responded

to some of the concerns expressed, sharing company’s plans and promised to may a more active role in engineering and design decisions at Twitter. The social-media service, among other things, is studying

ways to improve search and organize a user’s timeline of tweets by

topic.

The year 2016 has been a disappointment for the social-media service which saw several of its top executives leaving amid a scuttled potential acquisition and growing concern over its policies. Twitter’s stocks were down 29 percent this year.

Failure to make radical product changes has apparently frustrated

users and limited its appeal.

But despite all the problems it faced, Twitter’s relevance has gained currency, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump who has been a frequent user of the service, venting out his thoughts on issues ranging from foreign policy to entertainment.

According to the report, Dorsey didn’t reply to concerns about Trump’s presence on the platform.

“Users expressed worries that an edit tool would allow powerful

people like Mr. Trump to alter the public record. Some users called

for imposing a short time limit to edit simple mistakes,”the report

said.

Twitter’s CEO has acknowledged these worries, saying anything

beyond a fix would ‘need to show revision history’, a practice

being followed by Facebook Inc. Users of the Facebook can edit

posts but all previous posts are preserves though not displayed.

Users also expressed their displeasure over how Twitter

handles issues of harassment, saying that policies are applied

in varying degree as a result of which many apparently abusive

posts continue to be displayed in violation of service’s content

rules.

The Twitter CEO promised to be more ‘consistent and

transparent’ saying that the social-media service is working

to be transparent and real-time about its methods. He plans

to continue with his Q&A approach to know people’s responses.