Twentyeight Afghan women & children killed airstrikes this week: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 2 (APP): At least 28 women and children were killed
and an additional 16 injured in air strikes this week in Afghanistan, the United Nations political mission in the Kabul said in initial findings of its probe into the deaths.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged authorities to
ensure independent, impartial and prompt investigations of both incidents, and to compensate the victims.
