TV transmissions restored on PM’s directives: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has

said that the transmissions of television channels have been restored in pursuance of the directive of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi.

The minister, in a statement issued here Sunday, said that suspending the transmissions was a tough and painful decision, which had to be taken in the national interest after exhaustive deliberations with a view to prevent the spread of chaos and anarchy in the country. The step was a sequel to incitement of commotion by certain TV channels, she added.

She said that the government firmly believed in the freedom of expression and the only objective behind the

move was to ensure national security.

Marriyum said that the national interest and security were shared responsibility. Ensuring freedom of expression is the obligation of the state but using its responsibly is a far greater responsibility, she added.

The MOS pointed out that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had a verifiable record of striving for freedom of expression. Everybody is working for national security and ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens, she added.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had ordered the revival of the transmission after an agreement on the code of conduct with regard to reporting.