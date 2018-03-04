Showbiz 
Views: 60

TV dramas have beaten Indian, Arab dramas: Saba Qammar

Posted By: Uploader

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Famous film star and TV artist, Saba Qammar has said that new talent of Pakistan TV drama industry had beaten the Indian and Arab dramas as Pakistani TV dramas were being liked allover the world.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, she said that unique drama stories and real culture had made the dramas popular.
She said that before signing film or drama, she study the script to understand the worth of the subject and story.
She said that Pakistan film industry was also making progress due to talented youth which had joined the film industry.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links