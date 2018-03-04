TV dramas have beaten Indian, Arab dramas: Saba Qammar

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Famous film star and TV artist, Saba Qammar has said that new talent of Pakistan TV drama industry had beaten the Indian and Arab dramas as Pakistani TV dramas were being liked allover the world.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, she said that unique drama stories and real culture had made the dramas popular.

She said that before signing film or drama, she study the script to understand the worth of the subject and story.

She said that Pakistan film industry was also making progress due to talented youth which had joined the film industry.