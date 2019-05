PESHAWAR May 29 (APP)::A requisition signed by more than four thousands signatories was handed over to the Tehsil Nazim Abbottabad Ishaque Zakariya by the residents of Kunj and Kehal, demanding to stop the construction of shops in the Kunj Football Ground immediately.

The signatories also demanded to handover the ownership of the ground to local people instead of leasing out by changing the historical ground into a shopping Mall.