Turkish singer to organize musical concert for supporting needy students

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Turkish singer and international goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade on Thursday announced to organize

a musical concert here to support Pakistan’s needy students.

Talking to APP, he said musical show will be specially for supporting the school students education.

International Star Ersin Faikzade famous as Diamond of Turkey

on Thursday also visited here various schools.

During visit, the school children made selfies with Turkish famous singer.

Ersin Faikzade said that he had no words to explain his feelings whenever he came Pakistan. But, I can say thank you Pakistan for the love who came here again after three years.

He said “I feel as I came my own home here in Pakistan.”

He said that he is visiting across the world and organizing musical concerts for the purpose to support hospitals and charity associations.

Ersin Faikzade is an international volunteer, a singer and a writer. He was born in 1982 in Izmir, Turkey, where he has completed

the elementary and secondary school.

He has developed and consolidated his tenor technique through

combining his interest in music (which started at an early age) with

his studies.

After his mother got Multiple Sclerosis, Faikzade devoted himself to the sick and needy.

With this objective in mind, He has given many free concerts

for various charities and organizations in Turkey, Europe, Asia and

Latin America.